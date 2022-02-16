Three superintendent finalists interviewed 

BAR HARBOR — Three finalists for the job of superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System are being interviewed this week by a panel made up of school teachers and staff, administrators, board members and parents.

The interview committee will recommend one candidate to the full school board, which could choose the new superintendent within the next few weeks.

Marc Gousse, who was superintendent for the past six years, retired at the end of December. Mike Zboray agreed to serve as interim superintendent until June 30.

Jessica Stewart, chair of the school system board, said seven or eight candidates were screened by a diverse committee of school system and community stakeholders, which selected the three to go to the first round of interviews this week.

Stewart told the school board Monday night that the stakeholders involved in the selection process have shown “a remarkable amount of agreement about what we want in a superintendent.”

“I think the number one thing that people want is someone who is an excellent communicator and a good listener and knows how to build strong relationships with everyone – teachers and support staff and the select boards in the budget process,” she told the Islander. “That emerged as a key skill that people were interested in.

“I feel good that we will be able to get someone who is a good match for our district and can help us with the work we need to do.”

Board member Brian Henkel said at Monday’s meeting, “It was amazing to see the dedication that the people on the screening committee gave to this process and how committed they were and how much work they did in reviewing all of the applicants.

“I heard from multiple people all through the process who said they really appreciated being able to engage with the selection and that they felt they were really contributing and being heard.”