Three referendum questions slated for November ballot 

BAR HARBOR — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has announced the order of the three questions on the Nov. 2 state ballot. The order of the questions was determined according to Maine statute.

The questions are:

Question 1 – Citizen Initiative

Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?

Question 2 – Bond Issue

Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?

Question 3 – Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?

The Absentee Ballot Request Service for this election is live, allowing registered voters to request their ballots via mail. Voters can also request their ballot from their municipal clerk directly or vote in person on Election Day.

Maine citizens who need to register to vote can access the Maine Voter Registration application at www.maine.gov and submit the completed form via mail to their municipal clerk.