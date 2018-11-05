Three join Abbe board

BAR HARBOR — The Abbe Museum has added three new members to its Board of Trustees. The new appointees are Kristen Barnett (Unagax/Aleut), Corey Hinton (Passamaquoddy) and Elissa Laplant (Maliseet).

“We are honored to have Kristen, Corey, and Elissa join the Abbe’s board,” said Abbe Museum Board Chair Joe Cistone. “These three extraordinary new trustees bring a vast depth of personal commitment and professional experience that will help shape the Abbe’s decolonized direction moving forward. I eagerly anticipate working with them and the Abbe Museum’s remarkable staff in the coming years.”

Kristen D. Barnett, PhD, (Unagax/Aleut) is a professor of anthropology/archaeology at Bates College in Lewiston. She specializes in Indigenous-feminist archaeology, a framework that explicitly recognizes tribal sovereignty and the violence/harm that has been done as a result of archaeology. She seeks to use archaeology, both in method and practice, as a tool of decolonization and social justice.

Michael-Corey (Corey) F. Hinton (Passamaquoddy) is a lawyer who specializes in the representation of Tribal Nations and Tribally-owned entities across the United States. Hinton earned his law degree from the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in 2011 with a special certificate in Federal Indian law. He also spent time as a legal fellow working for former Senator Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) at the United States Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Elissa Laplant (Maliseet) has lived in the coastal area since 2002, currently residing in Bar Harbor, along with her husband Peter and daughter Maya, since 2014. She is originally from Houlton and is a proud member of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians. Her youth was spent learning about her Maliseet ancestors and many of their lost traditions, as well as getting to know the neighboring indigenous communities in Maine and New Brunswick.

Other trustees of the museum include Cistone (Chair), Curtis Simard (Secretary), Jeff Dalrymple (Treasurer), Ann Cox Halkett, Abbe Levin, Jamie Bissonette Lewey, Margo Lukens, Roger Milliken, Jennifer Neptune, Patricia DiIanni Selig, Douglas Sharpe, Chris Sockalexis and Honorary Trustees Alice Wellman and Darren J. Ranco.

Visit www.abbemuseum.org.