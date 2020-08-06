Three injured in Route 102 accident

MOUNT DESERT — Police have not yet released the names of the people involved in an accident Wednesday evening at the northern intersection of Hall Quarry Road and Route 102.

One person was transported for medical care by Lifeflight helicopter ambulance and two others were taken to Mount Desert Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three vehicles were directly involved, according to reports, and a fourth was damaged by debris.

Traffic was rerouted from a section of Route 102 for almost two hours. Several agencies responded to the accident.