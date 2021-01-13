Three family members arrested on child pornography charges

BAR HARBOR — On Jan. 6, the Bar Harbor Police Department took custody of a family of three in a case being investigated by the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

Earl Libby Jr., 64, and his two sons, Wesley Libby, 33, and Dillon Libby, 24, turned themselves in at the police department at 10:36 a.m. and were placed under arrest on a charge of one count each of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under age 12.

Detective Tom Pickering, who supervises the Computer Crimes Unit, referred questions to District Attorney Matt Foster.

Foster declined to comment on the case other than to say bail had been set for each man at $1,500 surety.

The prosecutor said his office had asked for a $1,500 cash bail for each man, but Justice Michael Roberts set unsecured bail. All three men have been released on bail.

Foster said conditions of release include no contact with children under age 16 and no use or possession of devices capable of accessing the internet. They are also subject to random search by law enforcement for those devices.

Each man has requested court-appointed counsel, Foster said.