Three die in Saturday night crash

GOULDSBORO — Police say alcohol and excessive speed likely factored in a triple fatal accident Saturday just after 7 p.m. on the West Bay Road. The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado plunged off the road, striking trees. The driver and his two passengers were killed. Alcohol was found in the destroyed vehicle.

Gouldsboro Police Chief John Shively confirmed Sunday that the truck’s driver Jessob Hayward, 22, of Gouldsboro; a 19-year-old passenger, Lucas Pottle of Steuben; and an 18-year-old male passenger died instantly in the crash. The vehicle was split in half off the West Bay Road about 1.5 miles from Route 1.

“It looked like speed and alcohol were involved,” Shively said Sunday. He said the Maine State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine if alcohol was a contributing cause. He said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also is doing an accident reconstruction to verify how the crash occurred. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

“This death was needless and tragic. I wish people would understand the risks involved in operating a motor vehicle and the importance of using due care and following traffic laws,” the chief said.

Responding to the scene were Gouldsboro police Officer Adam Brackett, Gouldsboro Fire Chief Tate McLean and crew, Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell, Jr., Winter Harbor Police Officer Ken Schuurman, the Hancock County Sheriff’s department and the Winter Harbor, Sorrento and Steuben fire departments.