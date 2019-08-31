Three die in Acadia vehicle rollover

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Three people died and one was injured in a one-car accident on the Park Loop Road at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The car rolled over and came to rest against some trees on the one-way section of the road between the intersection where one-way traffic begins and the Sieur de Monts entrance.

When emergency responders arrived, they found that three people in the car were dead. The fourth was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is being conducted by the National Park Service in conjunction with the Bar Harbor Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the accident victims were being withheld pending notification of their families. Other information about the accident also was being withheld.

“Because it is under investigation, we are not releasing all of the details at this time,” Christie Anastasia, the park’s public affairs specialist, said Saturday afternoon.

She said the exact location on the Loop Road where the accident occurred was being withheld for now “because people sometimes gravitate toward those areas.”