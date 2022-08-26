Threatened with police action, Kruger switches to chalk for graffiti

BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland on Thursday sent an email to Annlinn Kruger in which he said he “will be forced to file a complaint with the police department” unless she stops using “semi-permanent/permanent concoctions” to paint graffiti on public streets and sidewalks.

She has since switched to regular chalk.

Kruger, a Bar Harbor resident. has been painting graffiti in Bar Harbor and Northeast Harbor with messages that are critical of Northeast Harbor seasonal resident Leonard Leo. He is co-chair of the conservative Federalist Society and advised former President Trump on the selection of several Supreme Court justices.

Kruger’s protest, along with nearly daily pickets on the street in front of Leo’s house, began after the Supreme Court’s anti-abortion-rights decision was announced in late June.

Kruger had been painting her graffiti with a homemade mixture of ingredients that is much harder to clear away than chalk, which can be washed off.

Sutherland wrote in his email to Kruger, “After I took a walk to see the graffiti and talk to staff, what you put down is far from temporary. They have had a lot of challenges with removing it…Your effort of intentionally ‘tampering with the property of others’ is clearly defined as criminal mischief, a class D crime…[under the] Maine Criminal Code.

“I have asked staff to track time and the cost of material to remove the graffiti and will be sending you the bill,” Sutherland told Kruger.

Last weekend in Northeast Harbor, a Mount Desert police officer threatened to have Kruger arrested for criminal mischief if she did not remove a piece of graffiti. But on Monday, Mount Desert and Bar Harbor police Capt. David Kerns instructed Mount Desert officers not to charge anyone for painting graffiti on streets or sidewalks.