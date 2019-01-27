This week in pictures

WINTER’S JEWELS … A tree covered with ice sparkles in the morning sun in downtown Southwest Harbor on Tuesday. Cold temperatures following the sleet and rain that fell on Monday created a glisten to the island’s trees and surfaces. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BIG WINNER … Bill Hodgdon, far right, poses with his prize, the big donut, and friends after winning the donut eating contest at the fourth annual Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest on Cottage Street Saturday afternoon. The event is organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Atlantic Brewing Company.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
UP A CREEK … Spencer Gray of Bar Harbor skates on a frozen section of Northeast Creek Saturday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
STILL HERE … Frigid temperatures did not deter the crowd attending the third annual Women’s March at the Bar Harbor Village Green on Saturday. Participants carried signs and listened to speakers at the gazebo, followed by a gathering at Mount Desert Island Ice Cream. Started in 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March is an international day of protest of the president’s policies. Organizers of the Bar Harbor march said the theme of the 2019 march was “Still Here, Still Strong, and Still Resisting.” ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
A BIG JOB … A Bar Harbor Highway Division crew works to clear snow from the weekend’s storm on Cottage Street Tuesday morning, using a large snow blower attachment for a front-end loader to move snow into waiting dump trucks. The town purchased the blower attachment in 2015 for $84, 544. Before that purchase, the job was done with the sidewalk plow and took much longer. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
MARCH OF REMEMBRANCE … About 30 people defied frigid temperatures and icy streets on Monday to take part in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Bar Harbor. As they marched, the group sang folk and civil rights movement songs such as “We Shall Not Be Moved” and “This Land is Your Land.” The march began and ended at the YWCA. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
WHERE IN THE WORLD … Treyan Nelson, second from right, won the Mount Desert Elementary School geography bee Wednesday morning. Julia Strauss finished second and Sig Reinholt third. At left is Darron Collins, president of College of the Atlantic, who moderated the bee.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WENDELL OPPEWALL
A GOOD SENSE OF PLACE … Conners Emerson Social Studies teacher Cindy Brotzman poses with the winners of the 2019 Geography Bee held in the school gymnasium on Tuesday. Walker St. Germain, left, was runner-up in the competition, and Kasch Warner won first place. The Geography Bee is an annual event.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HEATHER WEBSTER
Leave a Reply