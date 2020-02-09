This week in pictures

FISHING TO RAISE FUNDS … Megan Parsley shows two-year-old Rory Harkins a pickerel pulled from a line on Long Pond on Saturday. They were out with a group who were participating in the 15th annual Tremont Ice Fishing Derby. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
Aria Smith did her part to help at the Tremont Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday during, the fish weigh-in and length measuring by moving lots of freshly caught fish to the display table. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
EIGHT BELLS ON THE QUARTERDECK … Lawrence Duffy, who owned the former Quarterdeck restaurant on the corner of Main Street and West Street in Bar Harbor for many years, died recently. Over the years, the Quarterdeck building was also home to restaurants called Cunningham’s Café, Kitty Wake and Gallagher’s, according to Jeff Dobbs, who chairs the Bar Harbor Town Council. Duffy was “a very social animal,” Dobbs said, with strong connections to his many friends and employees over the years. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO
TACO ‘BOUT COMMUNITY … Food, music and fun were plentiful at the third annual Open Table MDI benefit dinner at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor Saturday. Live music was provided by several local bands and more than 90 businesses and artists donated to a silent auction. Open Table MDI currently serves 180-200 people at its weekly free community supper in Bar Harbor and the group hopes to expand to other island towns. The volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) nonprofit is led by Executive Director/Founder Mahandeva Singh and Founder Puranjot Khalsa. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATTHEW HOCHMAN
CODE WARRIORS … Dozens of students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Conners Emerson School and their parents took on computer coding challenges and puzzles last week at a Family Code Night. The event was led by Mike Brzezowski, the technology integrator at Pemetic Elementary. Pizza and drinks were donated by The Jackson Laboratory’s Genomic Education program and the Conners Emerson PTSA. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISSY PARKINSON
Leave a Reply