This week in pictures

Paloma Caballo, left, and Jesse Snider were the winners in the amateur vegan chili category Saturday at Island Connections’ Fourth Annual Chowder & Chili Chowdown For Rides event at the Atlantic Oceanside in Bar Harbor. Winners received medals and custom wooden spoons or plaques. People’s Choice Award winners were the Bar Harbor Fire Department for chili and Peekytoe Provisions for chowder. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARRON COLLINS
SNOW AND SOUND … A field at the head of Somes Sound sits covered in snow. Temperatures dropped again Tuesday after a warm weekend. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSTON SHAW
