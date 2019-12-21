This week in pictures

AMPHIBIOUS SEDAN? … The intersection of Crooked Road and Norway Drive in Bar Harbor was closed for a time Saturday as water from Northeast Creek flooded the roadway. The heavy rainfall also affected traffic on Eagle Lake Road, at Pond’s End and on the Beech Hill Cross Road. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID MANSKI
SHARING THE JOY … The Mount Desert Island High School Interact Club packed gift bags for local 12-17 year olds in need Tuesday. The club collected donations of useful stocking stuffers, such as toiletry items, snacks, socks and gloves, for two weeks. This year they received enough donations to fill 32 bags. Pictured, from left, are Victoria Del Cid, Lelia Weir, Mei Cook, Julia Rush, Ella Davis, Hannah Hanscom, Hannah Goodwin, Bella Brown and Cadi Howell. Cook and Rush are the club’s co-presidents; the club’s advisor is Desiree Sirois. Interact is a high school arm of Rotary International. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS POPPER/WDEA
