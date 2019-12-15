This week in Pictures

COLORFUL COOKIES … Marigold Meritt, of Bass Harbor, really got into decorating holiday cookies at the Common Good Café on Friday night during the downtown Southwest Harbor holiday festivities. Santa made an appearance at Harbor House, there were hay rides through town and donuts, cookies, hot cocoa and music at the Common Good Café. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
STRAIGHT FROM THE NORTH POLE … Santa visited the Bar Harbor Village Green Friday night to light the town Christmas tree and read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to a welcoming crowd of children and the young at heart. St. Nick also put in an appearance at the MDI YMCA, where he met local children and made note of their Christmas wishes. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
BIG FANS … While the kids were visiting with Santa at the Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival last Saturday, the adults were having at least as much fun watching and taking pictures. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
FROSTY FUN … Judson Cake of Bar Harbor, was the winner of Saturday’s Frosty 5K in Northeast Harbor. Many of the 28 runners in the event were students, including Shep Brown, 13, who finished third place overall, neck and neck with Bishop with a time of 23:18.8 PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE
FROSTY FUN … Eliza Bishop was the first female finisher and second overall with her time of 23:18.5. Many of the 28 runners in the event were students, including Shep Brown, 13, who finished third place overall, neck and neck with Bishop with a time of 23:18.8
PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE
LOOKING FOR BUGS … Acadia National Park biologist Jesse Wheeler and Maine Forest Service entomologist Colleen Teerling strip the bark off of ash tree logs at a workshop in the park Dec. 4 to teach property owners and managers how to look for evidence of infestation by emerald ash borers. To date, the invasive insects that kill ash trees have been found only in southern and far northern Maine. They are spread mainly by people bringing firewood from areas of infestation. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
YARN ART … Linda Fernandez of Bernard tends to her knitting in front of a display of her large Christmas stockings at the Island Arts Association’s annual Holiday Craft Fair last weekend at the Atlantic Oceanside Conference Center in Bar Harbor. She has made more than 2,600 of the large stockings over the past 30 years. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
READY FOR DUTY … Last month, Officer Caleb Mora of the Bar Harbor Police Department completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. Through the 18-week training, Mora became a Certified Law Enforcement Officer in the State of Maine. PHOTO COURTESY OF BAR HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT
THE SWEETEST SEASON … This creation by Huyen Tran and Dani Piquette Kelly won both the Judges’ Grand Prize and the Community Favorite honor Saturday at the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s annual gingerbread house contest. The winner in the children’s category was Nora Paulsen. The gingerbread houses were on display at an open house Saturday at La Rochelle with music and treats. See more photos in a gallery online at mdislander.com. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
Leave a Reply