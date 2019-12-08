This week in pictures

SCALLOPING IN THE STORM … Schools were closed for Tuesday’s winter storm, but many scallop draggers including the Remington ventured out anyway. It was the second day of the scallop season for draggers in Zone 2, which includes the waters around Mount Desert Island. PHOTO COURTESY OF DONNA REIS
DECORATING FOR THE HOLIDAYS … Burke’s Hollow Florist on the Westside opened its doors earlier this week at 11 Seal Cove Road in the Seal Cove Shops. Wreaths, garlands, centerpieces, Christmas trees and a wide variety of fresh cut flowers are available at the shop that is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The business is owned by Rhoda Burke. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
GIVING REINDEER A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY … A pair of St. Bernards visit with Santa during a holiday open house at the SPCA of Hancock County animal shelter in Trenton Saturday. The open house included a cookie sale, raffle, tours of the shelter and photos with Santa. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
HOLIDAY FEAST … American Legion George Edwin Kirk Post 25 hosted a Veterans Christmas Pot Luck on Monday. Christine Harding, left, is a member of the Women’s Auxiliary for Post 25. Barbara MacPike, right, is the post commander. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
TROJAN PRIDE … Members of the McKim family gathered Saturday at Mount Desert Island High School for a dedication of the new scoreboards in the gym donated by the family. From left, Kyle McKim, Miranda McKim, Tyler McKim, McKenzie McKim with daughter Piper McKim, Keegan McKim, Chase McKim, Tony McKim and Wendy McKim. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
VERY MERRY MINIONS … Holiday minions on display in front of First Express on Cottage Street. First Express is one of the contestants in the Bar Harbor Merchants Association’s Holiday Decoration Contest. Online voting is available through Dec. 6, and in-person voting will be available at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center during the Midnight Madness sale that evening. Winners will be announced on Dec. 7 to mark the start of the annual Merchants Association 12 Days of Shopping and Dining Locally. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
