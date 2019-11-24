This week in pictures

RED SKY AT NIGHT … Lots of Mount Desert Island residents snapped photos of the colorful sunset Friday, Nov. 15. This one was taken from near the Bar Harbor Water Department pump station at Duck Brook, overlooking New Mill Meadow. PHOTO COURTESY OF BILLIE MITCHELL/THE LIMITED LENS
NEVER A DULL MOMENT … Bar Harbor Public Works staff at work last week on seasonal chores in the Village Green. They removed leaves, installed the winter shelter for the fountain and changed streetlight bulbs. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
48 YEARS ON CALL … Sheldon Goldthwait was honored by the Bar Harbor Town Council Tuesday for his 48 years of service as a member of the Bar Harbor Fire Department. The council’s resolution congratulated Goldthwait for his service to the town, and acknowledged his work on the past Fireman’s Relief Fund, his mentorship and training of new firefighters and his work on mapping landing zone locations and rural water supplies. The resolution was read at Tuesday’s meeting by his wife, Councilor Jill Goldthwait. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO
Leave a Reply