This week in pictures

DANCING QUEENS … The Mount Desert Island High School production of “Mamma Mia!” opens Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the MDIHS Higgins-Demas Theater. Pictured at a recent rehearsal, from left, are cast members Lily Crikelair as Tanya, Alexandra Stavnesli as Donna and Claire Sanner as Rosie. Additional performances are set for Nov. 16, 17, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 17 and 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets ($10 general admission, $8 students and seniors) are available online at mdidrama.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS DOUGHERTY
PLAID PARTY … Shopping in comfort is what the annual Early Bird Pajama Sale and Bed Races event is all about. This group of Jackson Laboratory employees coordinated outfits Saturday morning to shop. Acadia Shops, pictured, was one of the many Bar Harbor businesses to offer discounts for early-bird shoppers, and additional discounts for those in pajamas. See more photos on page 5 and in a gallery at mdislander.com. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
STEADY AS SHE GOES … Taking corners fast is part of the challenge to make good time in the annual bed races, held Saturday morning following the Early Bird shopping event. Both are organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. The Bar Harbor Bank & Trust team turns on a dime as they get ready to race for the finish line. PHOTO COURTESY OF GEORGE SOULES
STEADY AS SHE GOES … Acadia Hotel’s Indoor Golf team placed first in the annual bed race, beating last year’s championship team, Bar Harbor Inn, in a runoff. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
KEEPING MEMORY ALIVE … Local veterans and others gathered Monday at the Blue Star Memorial Marker on Route 3 in Bar Harbor. The Blue Star Project was started by the National Council of State Garden Clubs in 1945 with the goal of planting flowering dogwood trees along the highway to honor veterans. The Bar Harbor Garden Club maintains the local Blue Star Memorial Marker, and hosts ceremonies to honor veterans there. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
SCARY SUPPORTIVE … On Oct. 29 and 30, Peter and Christina Hastings hosted the Ivy Manor Inn’s second annual Halloween House of Horrors. The increasingly popular event caps off the Inn’s official season while raising funds for a local charity, this year supporting the Jesup Memorial Library. The event and its 34 volunteers saw an estimated 700 guests pass through its doors, raising $1,600 for the library’s annual fund. PHOTO COURTESY OF MOLLY CASHWELL
