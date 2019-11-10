This week in pictures

It was a dark and somewhat stormy night last Thursday, so many of the Mount Desert Island Halloween celebrations moved inside. Some trick or treaters visited local businesses during the day. Libraries were open, and the MDI YMCA in Bar Harbor offered space for families who traditionally hand out treats from their homes to set up tables there for warmer, drier trick or treating, though many also braved the weather and went door to door. The Trunk or Treat organized by Thurston’s Lobster Pound moved indoors to the American Legion Hall in Southwest Harbor. See more photos in a gallery at mdislander.com. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
MANY HELPING HANDS … Volunteers carry leaves they’ve raked from drainage areas at a carriage road intersection in Acadia National Park Saturday during Friend’s of Acadia’s 29th annual Take Pride in Acadia Day event. More than 425 volunteers worked with park staff to clear fallen leaves from drainage areas along 10.2 miles of carriage roads, helping reduce the risk of future washouts. Participants met at park headquarters, which was without power due to the Halloween storm. Many of the volunteers are youth from College of the Atlantic, Husson University, the University of Maine and local scout groups. PHOTO COURTESY OF FRIENDS OF ACADIA
