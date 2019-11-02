This week in pictures

REMEMBER ME … Children show off the Day of the Dead skull masks they decorated Monday during a program the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at Pacific Hall. The library hosted two events celebrating the holiday this week, including traditional food and drink, memorial ofrendas and a screening of the movie “Coco.” PHOTO COURTSY OF BASS HARBOR MEMORIAL LIBRARY
SLEIGHT OF HAND … Trenton Elementary School fourth graders participated in a wacky illustration game with author/ illustrator Russ Cox (left). Cox visited the school on Oct. 10 and shared in story time with his book “Faraway Friends” and illustration workshops with grades pre-K to 4. Ahead of Cox’s visit, students created art projects inspired by the book as part of the Island Readers & Writers program. PHOTO COURTESY ISLAND READERS & WRITERS
CUDDLY SPIDER … Becca Bendure, a volunteer at Acadia Wildlife Center, pets her tarantula while talking to visitors at the organization’s open house on Saturday. Acadia Wildlife Center is a nonprofit clinic specializing in the rehabilitation of native animals. The center features a variety of birds, turtles and mammals rescued from the Mount Desert Island area. Featured at the October Halloween-themed open house were bats, turkey vultures and stick bugs from the Center, and Bendure’s own pet tarantula. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
BREAKING NEW GROUND … Destination Health co-owners Andrea Lepcio, left, Sheridy Olson, and Maija Leyendecker dig a shovelful of earth Tuesday to celebrate the new 4,000 square foot facility they plan to have built at the vacant lot at 124 Cottage Street. The new facility will have a workout room, a studio for classes, a spin studio, two infrared sauna rooms, a float room and apartments, according to Olson. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
LITERARY TREATS … Pumpkins decorated at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s annual Pumpkin Festival Friday adorn the front of the library during Halloween week. On Halloween itself, the library has free books available for all children who come trick-or-treating. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
EVENING COMMUTE … A deer takes its time crossing the Crooked Road in Bar Harbor recently. This time of year deer are on the move; drivers are urged to keep a sharp eye out. PHOTO COURTESY OF EARL BRECHLIN
OUT WITH THE OLD … A new sign was installed at the Hulls Cove Store last week. The Shell logo on the old sign was a temporary cover over another company logo, installed when the store switched from another gasoline company and installed new pumps earlier this year. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
