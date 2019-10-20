This week in pictures

FALL FUN … Nahia Marcial, a student at The Community School of Mount Desert Island, shows off an apple she successfully bobbed for last Friday at the school’s annual Heirloom Apple Festival and Potluck. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BACK AT IT … Work resumed Tuesday on the village improvement project in downtown Northeast Harbor. Here, a crew prepares to install underground utilities on Summit Road near the Main Street intersection. PHOTO COURTESY OF GARY ALLEN
CRUISE CROWDS … Cruise ship passengers wait to board buses Tuesday afternoon in Bar Harbor. The Regal Princess, which can carry 3,560 passengers, was visiting. Ribbons or “soft barriers” are stretched across the sidewalk “so [pedestrians] don’t just free-flow into the street,” Police Chief Jim Willis told the Town Council earlier this month. Ribbons are also stretched across West Street near Harbor Place to prevent motorists from entering into the bus-loading area. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
RIGHT ON TRACK … Brian Weaver unplugs his sander at the 16th annual belt sander races at Atlantic Brewing in Town Hill on Sunday. A record number of competitors, 20, signed up for the races. Prizes were given out for the Winning Belt Sander, Best Dressed Belt Sander and Best Dressed Belt Sander Driver. Participants trick out their sanders for the competition and one paid tribute to Jessica Meir, Maine’s first woman in space. PHOTO COURTESY OF ATLANTIC BREWING COMPANY
Leave a Reply