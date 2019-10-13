This week in pictures

FALL’S FIRE … As cooler fall temperatures creep into the shorter days, bright, warm foliage covers the island landscape. Tour buses and leaf peepers can be found soaking in the season around Mount Desert Island. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
MARVELOUS NIGHT FOR A … “Moon Dance,” a show of photographs of Acadia National Park by Howie Motenko all taken by the light of a full moon, opened Friday in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library. Celebrating at an opening reception Friday were, from left, Brenda Beckett, Motenko’s wife; Motenko; and Lisa Horsch Clark of Friends of Acadia. The photos will be on exhibit at the Northeast Harbor Library throughout October. Motenko plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of prints to Friends of Acadia to help protect Acadia’s dark skies. Contact 276-3333. PHOTO COURTESY OF FRIENDS OF ACADIA
PARKER PROUD … David Parker, left, and his brother Gary participate in the Fourth Annual Running for Rides run and walk Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for Island Connections and is held in memory of David’s late wife Mary Parker, a longtime Island Connections staff member. The race had 64 participants this year, many with canine companions. Bar Harbor Savings and Loan sponsors the event. PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLAND CONNECTIONS
EXCELLENCE IN HISTORY … The Mount Desert Island Historical Society (MDIHS) was presented with the American Association of State and Local History’s (AASLH) Excellence in History Award at the AASLH annual meeting on Aug. 30. The award recognized the 2018 issue of the society’s annual journal, Chebacco. Pictured, from left, are AASLH Council Chair John Fleming, MDIHS society board members Julia Gray and Ben Pierce, and AASLH President and CEO John Dichtl. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HISTORICAL SOCIETY
WELCOME HOME … Donna Wiegle, holding the Teal on Wheels flag, returned home to Swan’s Island after a 6,200-mile, month-long cross country trek to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. Wiegle, who is living with ovarian cancer, is surrounded by members of the Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association, who rode from Augusta to the Ellsworth Masonic Lodge with her on Saturday. Nearly $50,000 raised from the trip and will be contributed to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Turning the Tide Ovarian Cancer Retreat at Camp Kieve and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BAKERS GOTTA BAKE … Brody Wisneski, left, and Wyatt Fountaine, both fourth graders at Conners Emerson School, whip up a tasty treat Saturday at a Kids Bake Off event at The Neighborhood House. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER SCHWARTZ
