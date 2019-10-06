This week in pictures

LAYERS OF COLOR … Wildflowers and grass reeds displayed a rainbow of color at the end of September on the north edge of Eagle Lake looking at one of the Bubble mountains. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
DREAM LARGE … Christina Spurling, left, bids a fond farewell to the Rev. Victor Stanley at Somesville Union Meeting House Sunday, Stanley’s last as pastor of the church after 18 years there. Spurling has been the music director at the church for two years. The service included several hymns with words by Stanley, including “Dream Large, My Soul” to a hymn tune by Schumann, written for the 2016 Acadia National Park Centennial celebrations. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTINA SPURLING
WALKING SAFE … In a grassroots effort to encourage pedestrians to be safe in downtown Southwest Harbor, a few businesses are displaying this sign in their window. Town officials are working to increase pedestrian safety in town by shifting travel patterns and reducing the number of parking spaces on Main Street to make crosswalks more visible. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
WOMEN OF THE YEAR … Wendy Littlefield, left, and Gianna Turk accepted the Woman of the Year and Girl of the Year awards, respectively, from the YWCA of Mount Desert Island last Friday at the YW’s annual Women of Distinction event. Littlefield serves on the Board of Selectmen in Mount Desert and works as an administrator at MDI High School. Last year she donated a kidney to someone she had never met. Turk, a senior at MDIHS, is a member of the Gay Straight Diversity Alliance and testified in Augusta last year in favor of a bill to ban sexual orientation “conversion therapy.” Not pictured is Young Woman of the Year Maggie Painter, recognized for political work at home and work for women’s rights in India. PHOTO COURTESY OF YWCA MDI
SEASON WINDING DOWN … A sailboat being towed at Up Harbor Marine in Bernard recently. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSTON SHAW
BEST BAGGER … Nicole Cote of Ellsworth, who works at the Bar Harbor Hannaford, was the winner of a statewide “Best Bagger” competition held last week in Portland by the Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association. She is set to compete next at the national championship in San Diego in February. Criteria in the competition include “speed, proper bag building technique, distribution of weight between bags, style, attitude and appearance,” according to the organizers. PHOTO COURTESY OF MGFPA
Leave a Reply