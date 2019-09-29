This week in pictures

FALL COLOR … Sunrise on Monday, the autumnal equinox, brought spectacular color to the sky for a few minutes all around Mount Desert Island. PHOTO COURTESY OF JULIE VEILLEUX
BRIDGE OUT … Construction on the Marsh Bridge at the Tremont/Southwest Harbor town line began last week. A member of the CPM Constructors crew said the job of removing the bridge was expected to take two days but only took a few hours. The original bridge is believed to have been about 80 years old. When it was removed, it crumbled as the crew took it away in pieces. The largest piece of stone or concrete from the remains was the size of a basketball, according to the workers. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
GREAT STRIDES … Several dozen people turned out Saturday in Bar Harbor for the annual Great Strides Walk to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis and funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. According to the foundation, financial support helps “accelerate innovative research and drug development, as well as advance care and advocacy.” ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
NO PHOTOS, PLEASE … Melissa Ossanna of Bar Harbor interrupted a trail run in Acadia National Park Saturday to get a closer look at this frog in a stream. PHOTO COURTESY OF MELISSA OSSANNA
STATEWIDE SUPPORT … After an explosion last week killed one officer of the Farmington Fire Department and severely injured six firefighters, the town is effectively without a fire department for the time being. Firefighters from around the state have been volunteering to cover shifts in Farmington, including a group from Mount Desert Island who made the trip Monday to cover a day shift. Other firefighters and departments, in turn, stepped in to cover for them while they were gone. Pictured, from left, are Anthony Thibideau of the Augusta Fire Department; Griffin Costello-Sanders, Bar Harbor Fire; Chief Mike Bender, Mount Desert Fire; Ben Wallace, Mount Desert Fire; Tom Chisholm, Southwest Harbor Fire; Chief Matt Bartlett, Bar Harbor Fire; Capt. Jai Higgins, Bar Harbor Fire; Colton Sanborn, Southwest Harbor Fire; and Brandon Leavitt, Bar Harbor Fire. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE BENDER
LIGHTNING STRUCK … one of the chimneys in this Bar Harbor waterfront home in a sudden thunderstorm Tuesday evening. All island fire departments, plus crews from Trenton and Ellsworth, rushed to put out a fire at the Schooner Head road residence. Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said the fire started in the vent of a clothes dryer and did not extend into the main structure of the house. Firefighters put the fire out in about an hour, he said. No injuries were reported. The team managing the property worked closely with firefighters and the house was cleared for re-occupancy Wednesday morning. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KNOWLES COMPANY
