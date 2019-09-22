This week in pictures

SHORE DINNER … A herring gull picks apart the carapice of a lobster on the shore last week. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSTON SHAW
GUIDING LIGHT … Heather Pellegren of Tremont explains the workings of the light beacon in the Bass Harbor Head Light to her daughter, Alma Rose and her friend Addy Taylor Saturday. The lighthouse tower was open for tours for Maine Open Lighthouse Day, an event sponsored by the Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
ROCK BREAKFAST … An anonymous artist left these painted rocks on a Cottage Street bench in Bar Harbor recently: sunny-side-up eggs, toast and bacon. PHOTO COURTESY OF JILL GOLDTHWAIT
CHILLY SWIM, WARM WELCOME … A College of the Atlantic student is greeted by a safety team as she arrives back at the school’s dock on Sept. 11 during the college’s annual Bar Island Swim. About 100 students, staff and alumni were brought out to a float near Bar Island to start the journey back to the shore. A big rain cloud caused a delay but produced a rainbow as the event was getting started. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
