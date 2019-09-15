This week in pictures

TAKING THE SEASON BY STORM … A spectacular sunset stole the show for the first few minutes of the first Mount Desert Island High School football game of the season Friday evening. Many islanders took precautions for the expected arrival of Hurricane Dorian Saturday, but the island did not see very severe weather or damage. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARRON COLLINS
AN INSIDE LOOK … Jane Arbuckle, director of stewardship at Maine Coast Heritage Trust, center, talks with visitors at an open house at the iconic Stone Barn on Crooked Road in Bar Harbor on Sunday. The trust has entered into a contract to purchase and preserve the barn, farmhouse and 128 acres of land. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
DORIAN IN THE DISTANCE … Saturday brought some high surf associated with Hurricane Dorian as is passed offshore before striking the Canadian Maritimes, where it knocked out power to thousands. PHOTO COURTESY OF BO GREENE
NEW AMERICANS … Felicity Homsted, left, from Canada and Jose Alamy from Brazil were among 24 people from 12 countries who took the oath of citizenship in a naturalization ceremony Wednesday morning at Jordan Pond House in Acadia National Park. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
EMOTIONAL MEMORIAL … The Southwest Harbor Fire Department hosted a memorial parade Wednesday, Sept. 11, in honor of the victims and first responders of the terrorist attacks on that date in 2001. Students and staff of Pemetic School greeted the firefighters, as did employees of The Hinckley Company, who hoisted a flag from a large crane. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY ELLEN MARTEL
IT CATCHES THE EYE … Visitors peruse the artwork for sale at the Bar Harbor Fine Arts Festival, held on the grounds of the Bar Harbor Inn last weekend. Painters, jewelry makers, sculptures, fiber artists, and others attended the three-day event. It was the second fine arts festival of the season at the inn, the first one being held in early August. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
