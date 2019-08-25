This week in Pictures

TO THE RESCUE … A man reportedly fell 18 feet last Thursday morning when a portion of the tree he was working on swung and knocked him from a ladder at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf. Ambulance crews from the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded first, called LifeFlight to take the man to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and cared for him until the helicopter arrived. Since the adjacent parking lot of Log Cabin Restaurant was not in use that time of day, “we were able to utilize that parking area as a landing zone for the LifeFlight helicopter,” said Captain John Sanders of the BHFD. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
A RAINY READ … Sheila O’Brien, visiting Bar Harbor from Florida, sits on the front steps of the Jesup Memorial Library Saturday despite the drizzle to read one of the books she bought at the library’s 50th annual book sale and raffle. Shoppers, raffle item donors and dozens of volunteers helped support the event. The library is currently raising funds for repairs to the existing building and a future addition. Visit jesup2020.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF BETH WARNER
GALA GENTS … Members of the 1932 Criterion Theatre’s Board of Directors, President Richard Cleary, left, and Treasurer Steven Parady get into the Hollywood spirit at the Criterion’s gala celebration Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Bar Harbor Club. The gala included a performance by Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROGIER VAN BAKEL/EAGER EYE PHOTOGRAPHY
TAKING A GANDER … Canada geese paused for reflection recently on a small island in the water near Marsh Bridge at the Tremont-Southwest Harbor town line. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
SLINGING SEAFOOD … Look for Rodick’s Seaside Takeout at their new spot on Carroll’s Hill in Southwest Harbor — just up the road from the food mart. Owned and operated by Eric and Terri Rodick, the food shack is open on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. (when the family is not working the Blue Hill Fair). Lobsters sold at the takeout are provided by Eric and his daughter, Grace, who are both fishermen. Also on the menu are crab rolls, hot dogs, burgers and homemade blueberry lemonade. PHOTO COURTESY OF TERRI RODICK
VOICE OF ACADIA… Jack Perkins, center, former news reporter and host of A&E’s “Biography,” died Monday at the age of 85. Perkins spend many summers on Bar Island, where he owned a house. He wrote a children’s book, “Parasols of Fern,” about the history of Bar Island. He was also known for narrating the 2013 documentary “Acadia Always: The Story of Acadia National Park” which he produced with Jeff Dobbs and Bing Miller. PHOTO COURTESY OF JEFF DOBBS
SHEPHERD OF THE SEA … Docked at Dysart’s Marina since July, the Brigitte Bardot, a 115-foot trimaran, is in town for repairs. She is one of 14 Sea Shepherd Conservation Society ships, some of which are featured on the television show “Whale Wars,” that confront whale poachers around the world. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
HEARTS ON HORSEBACK … Jillian Gilley addresses the group at Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual Summer Gathering fundraiser Aug. 13, speaking about how riding at Willowind has been a transformative experience for her son. The event also included demonstrations in the new outdoor riding ring, a jazz band performance and remarks by author and mental health professional Dianna Emory.
