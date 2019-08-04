This week in pictures

AWARD-WINNING ROLE … Maude March, who has portrayed 1890s school teacher “Mrs. Abbott” in the Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s living history programs for area elementary school children for the past 20 years, received the society’s Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service at its 89th annual meeting July 25. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO
SIDE BY SIDE ON THE WALK … Tape remains up around the railing recently installed on the sidewalk at the bulkhead on the end of Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor. At a recent meeting of the Board of Selectmen, one member expressed concern about the sidewalk being too narrow, especially when it comes time to plow in the winter. Town Manager Justin VanDongen assured selectmen, members of the public and the public works department that the sidewalk is four feet wide. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BOTH SIDES NOW … Judy Collins, left, performed at the Criterion in Bar Harbor this Saturday night. Criterion Executive Director Amy Roeder, right, said Collins is “too cool for mere mortals!” PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY ROEDER
