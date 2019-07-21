This week in pictures

KEEPING AN EYE OUT … A bald eagle looks out from a nest off Thundermist Road, near the head of Mount Desert Island. PHOTO COURTESY OF REBECCA RICHARDSON
FLAMINGO FLAIR … Parade watchers were decked out in flamingo gear as vibrant as the float decorations during Southwest Harbor’s annual Flamingo Festival Parade on Main Street Saturday. See more photos in a gallery at mdislander.com. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
TIME TO REFLECT … A mirror image of the Somesville Library reflects off the calm pool next to Route 102 on a recent summer evening. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
LIFE, LIBERTY, DIGNITY … A large group gathered in Agamont Park last Friday night in a “Lights for Liberty” vigil to ask the federal government to close the detention camps on the border with Mexico, where children, women and men are being held in inhumane conditions. Many passersby also expressed concern about the issue, which organizers said “provided yet another way for our visitors to engage with the local community in a positive way.” PHOTO COURTESY OF LINDA HOMER
