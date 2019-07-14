This week in pictures

CALM AFTER THE STORM … A very busy Fourth of July long weekend on Mount Desert Island included a fierce thunderstorm Saturday night. Bob Hartley captured this photo on an early morning walk Sunday morning at Birch Bay Village. PHOTO COURTESY OF BOB HARTLEY
PILE IT ON … Emory Bench ladles strawberries onto shortcake at the Strawberry Festival on Tuesday at the Somesville fire station. The annual event benefits the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and the Seal Cove Auto Museum. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
LED BY THE NOSE … A biplane used for sightseeing tours that crashed in the Kittredge Brook Preserve in Bar Harbor June 22 was removed from the remote, swampy area by helicopter July 5. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash; a final report is not expected for several months. PHOTO COURTESY OF KEN SMALL
CRUSTACEAN CONTEST … Volunteers line up the lobsters in the special racing tank last week during the Mount Desert Island YMCA’s annual Lobster Races. Lobsters are sponsored by local businesses and spectators place bets, with proceeds supporting YMCA camp scholarships. Heat winners in the races were “Number Cruncher” from Coston & McIsaac, “Pinch” from Parson’s Lobster, “Galyn” from Galyn’s Galley Restaurant, “Westy” from West Street Cafe, “Two Cats Lobster” from 2 Cats Restaurant, “Cooked to Order” from Hannaford, “Stitch in Time” from Fabricate, “Jonny Electric” from Pedego Acadia Electric Bikes, “No Frills” from No Frills Oil and “Grady” from Dobbs Productions. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI YMCA
THROUGH THE ROOF… This building next to Jesup Memorial Library on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor, which most recently housed apartments and the library’s retail shop Second Hand Prose, was taken down Wednesday. The library is currently fundraising for a future addition that will expand its footprint into this lot. Plans for the addition include a new children’s space, a dedicated area for teens, community meeting and event spaces, access to historic archives and ADA-compliant restroom facilities. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
MEET THE ARTISTS … Visitors chat Saturday at the 26th Annual Native American Festival and Basketmakers Market, held at the Abbe Museum. The annual event is cosponsored by the museum and the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance. Last year, it moved back downtown to the museum’s backyard after being held for several years on the College of the Atlantic campus. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ABBE MUSEUM
