This week in pictures

ACADIA THE BEAUTIFUL … Rainbows are an upside to the thunderstorms that have lashed Mount Desert Island recently. Matt Hochman captured this one in Somesville. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT HOCHMAN
NOW YOU SEE IT … The CAT ferry was in Bar Harbor June 27. According to Atlantic Fleet Services, the local agent for Canadian ferry company Bay Ferries, the boat was only here for a quick stop before continuing on to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. The ferry company hopes to begin service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth this summer. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BUTTERFLYING AWAY … A young butterfly enthusiast celebrates the open house at Charlotte Rhoades Park on Main Street in Southwest Harbor by releasing a Monarch on Friday. Demolition of a house last fall, a new building with public restrooms and landscaping were part of the park’s metamorphosis through the winter months. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
MAKE WAY FOR TORTOISE … A six-year-old male sulcata tortoise named Lassie was spotted on Main Street in Bar Harbor last week. His owners got him from a reptile specialist and have a special permit to keep him. When full grown, he will be about the size of a manhole cover. Lassie has a website, mainetortoise.com, and an Instagram feed. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROB JORDAN
DOESN’T HOLD WATER … The old water tower alongside Route 3 on Ireson Hill came down last week. Bar Harbor Public Works Director Chip Reeves said the water tower has not been used since 2010, so the town arranged to have it taken down. “The town will retain rights to the property,” Reeves said. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
SPOTLIGHT ON SERVICE … Members of the Mount Desert Island (Bar Harbor) Rotary Club celebrated the year’s accomplishment’s June 19 at the new Carriage House at Jack Russel’s Steakhouse and Brewery. Pictured, from left, are club member Mark Tipton, new club President Susy Del Cid-Papadopoli and club member Lee Bonta. Outgoing President Carrie Jones and several Paul Harris Award winners were recognized. PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA HILTON
