This week in pictures

THE OLD-FASHIONED WAY … The schooner Margaret Todd sailed to the beach at Hulls Cove at high tide Wednesday. As the tide went out, crew stabilized the boat with jackstands and proceeded to clean and paint the bottom, then as the tide rose again they retrieved the jackstands and sailed away. ISLANDER PHOTO BY WILLIAM MILLER
TASTE THE RAINBOW … Kohlrabi, rainbow chard, kale and more were on offer at a recent Sunday morning Eden Farmers’ Market in the MDI YMCA parking lot in Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
COMING SOON … Signs designating new permit parking areas in Bar Harbor are up, but the permit requirement is not being enforced as the online system for obtaining parking permits is not yet active. The website was expected to go live on June 12, but as of press time, town staff were still testing the site. Town officials said they will announce on barharbormaine.gov when the system is ready. Enforcement in permit parking areas will begin one week after the website goes live. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
POP-UP REMINDER … Clotheslines with children’s pajamas and signs saying “Where are the Children?” were hung all over Mount Desert Island Sunday, International Children’s Day. Members of Indivisible MDI mounted the pop-up art installation to remind viewers of the children who came across the southern border of the U.S. who have been detained and separated from their families. PHOTO COURTESY OF JILL WEBER
