This week in pictures

COOL CAR … Corvette aficionados admire one of the beauties on display at the athletic fields in Bar Harbor last Saturday. The annual event is organized by the Vettes of Coastal Maine.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
PRIORITIES AND PROGRESS … Maine 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden visited College of the Atlantic on May 29 to meet with students in the Earth in Brackets climate justice group and with Professor Doreen Stabinsky, at left, who teaches global environmental politics. PHOTO COURTESY OF YOI ASHIDA/COA
PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE … Members of the Islesford, Great Cranberry, Mount Desert and Tremont fire departments join forces for a training exercise last Sunday as they set fire to a house on the point of land on Islesford known as The Maypole and then fought the blaze. The owner of the house, Greg Goodman, was planning to replace it, so he offered to let the firefighters burn it to practice their skills. PHOTO COURTESY OF KATELYN DAMON
PARIS PARTY … The Mount Desert Island High School Interact club held its annual “Interact prom” Sunday in the high school cafeteria. Pictured are Lisa Horsch Clark of the MDI/Bar Harbor Rotary Club and MDIHS student Aaron Lichtenstein. Participants in programs for people with disabilities at Downeast Horizons and Yesterdays Children joined in the fun, as well as many MDIHS students and alumni. The theme for the afternoon of dancing, food and fun was “A Day in Paris.” PHOTO COURTESY OF DESIREE SIROIS
Leave a Reply