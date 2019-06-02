This week in pictures

SPRING SONGS … Penelope Shepherd performs in the Tremont Consolidated School’s recent spring concert. PHOTO COURTESY OF EMILY ELLIS
MIRROR IMAGE … Fog-shrouded Bald Peak is reflected in Upper Hadlock Pond in Acadia National Park last week. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
ARTISTS AMONG US … Diane Abatemarco with her watercolor and pen piece at the MDI Open reception last Thursday at the Shaw Gallery in Northeast Harbor. The exhibit, now in its 19th year, features paintings, prints, sculpture and photography from dozens of local artists. The works are on display through June 19. Contact 276-5000 or info@shawjewelry.com. PHOTO COURTESY OF TAMMY PACKIE
Members of the Pemetic Elementary School band, above, play “Taps” at the Southwest Harbor Village Green during the Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
The Conners Emerson band plays at the Memorial Day ceremony held at the Bar Harbor Town Pier. They played “God Bless America,” the national anthem and other patriotic songs. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
PEDALING PATRIOTS … Kids ride their bikes in the Memorial Day parade in Northeast Harbor on Monday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
FIRST RESPONSE, TWO GENERATIONS … Bar Harbor firefighter Griffin Costello-Sanders, left, celebrates with his parents May 24 at the annual barbeque lunch hosted by Mount Desert Island Hospital at the fire station to thank local emergency responders. Christine Costello, center, serves as director of emergency services at the hospital, and John Sanders is a captain in the Bar Harbor Fire Department. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL
ON THE BEAT … Officer Elias Burne of the Bar Harbor Police Department graduated Friday from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. He and his classmates spent 18 weeks in study and training. Burne grew up in Southwest Harbor and Bar Harbor, graduated from Mount Desert Island High School in 2012 and served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to MDI last year. PHOTO COURTESY OF BHPD
COMMUTE CRASH … A Bangor man was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday after a box truck he was driving crossed into the oncoming lane on Route 3 in Trenton, striking this Honda SUV and setting off a series of collisions that involved three vehicles and a house. No major injuries were reported. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT GERALD
NEW BEGINNINGS … From left, College of the Atlantic President Darron Collins, architect Susan Rodriguez, philanthropist Andrew Davis and architect Tim Lock gathered Saturday for the groundbreaking celebration for a new academic building on the college’s Bar Harbor campus. The Center for Human Ecology is due to open in September 2020. Following a program in the Gates center, nearly 200 attendees viewed the site work already underway for the building. PHOTO COURTESY OF COA
Leave a Reply