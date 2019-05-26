This week in pictures

ROADWORK IS FUN … The location of Kids Corner Community Early Care and Learning Facility at the center of the action for the Route 3 reconstruction project has given the children there a front-row seat for watching the work progress. These construction workers in training are excited as the work gets underway for its third season, Kids Corner Executive Director Lori Krupke said. PHOTO COURTESY OF LORI KRUPKE
OUT WITH THE OLD … An R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction crew replaces old water and sewer mains at the intersection of Main and Sea Streets in Northeast Harbor on Tuesday. All work on the Main Street improvement project will halt for the summer season this Friday. It is scheduled to resume in October. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
HERE GOES NOTHING … Matt Hochman, vice chair of the Bar Harbor Town Council, puts away his credit card after paying a parking meter on Cottage Street Wednesday, the first day the paid parking system was in effect. On Tuesday, a video featuring Town Manager Cornell Knight Tuesday explaining the system was posted to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
LIFE SAVER … Paramedic Basil Mahaney of the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service and Bar Harbor Fire Department accepted an Excellence in Emergency Medical Services award from Maine EMS on Monday. The award ceremony was held in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State House. Pictured, from left, are Lesley Mahaney, holding son William, daughter Hadley, Basil and son Jack. PHOTO COURTESY OF LESLEY MAHANEY
