This week in pictures

The Three bears … Cory Richards of Trenton took this backyard picture May 10. The mother bear and her two cubs spent hours in a tree behind Richards’ house. PHOTO COURTESY OF CORY RICHARDS
Inch by inch, row by row … Tenants of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Kelley Farm Community Garden in Bernard wielded shovels, pickaxes and rakes Saturday as they prepared the gardens for another season. Carol Nelson, Phoebe Barnes and Nancy Diedrickson dig a trench to allow for running water in the garden. This year the property will host 18 plots for community use. PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA MURRAY
IT’S A BALANCING ACT … Children visiting Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center on “Open Barn Day” last Saturday got a chance to practice riding on horse-sized barrels. The free event also included riding demonstrations, horse-related crafts, refreshments, a raffle and a silent auction to support the Willowind Scholarship Program that provides financial support to allow individuals access to therapeutic riding programs. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
No-nonsense school marm … Maudie March, portraying “Mrs. Abbott,” the schoolmarm from the year 1894, gives a history lesson to third-grade students from Trenton Elementary School at the Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s Sound Schoolhouse last Friday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
IN APPRECIATION … Conners Emerson teachers received water bottles and free oil changes courtesy of Stanley Subaru, and $100 gift cards from Hannaford, to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. Presenting the gifts, from left, were Mark Politte, owner of Stanley Subaru, and Jay Boyce, store manager of Bar Harbor Hannaford. Accepting on behalf of the teachers were First Grade Teacher Rachel Singh and Assistant Principal Heather Webster. PHOTO COURTESY OF STANLEY SUBARU
