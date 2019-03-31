This week in pictures

SOAKING UP SUN … Kate Pielmeier, assistant stranding coordinator for Allied Whale, checked on this juvenile male harp seal hauled out on rocks near the causeway in Southwest Harbor on Sunday. When she checked on the seal Monday, it had moved out onto the ice nearby. The seal was alert and responsive, she said, and did not need intervention. PHOTO COURTESY OF KATE PIELMEIER
SWEET SURPRISE … Brownie Niamh Dickens, of Blue Hill Girl Scout Troop 251, delivered Girl Scout cookies to the Bar Harbor Fire Department and other first responders recently. When selling cookies, Dickens offers customers the option of donating boxes of cookies to local police and fire departments. She is shown with Captain John Sanders, left, and firefighter Brandon Leavitt. Dickens’ father Chris is a member of the Bar Harbor Police Department. PHOTO COURTESY OF BETH DICKENS
LEARNING THE SCIENTIFIC PROCESS …Students in kindergarten through fourth grade at Conners Emerson School displayed their work March 20 at a science fair. Students check out a project with a baking soda volcano. PHOTO COURTESY OF CONNERS EMERSON PTSA
LEARNING THE SCIENTIFIC PROCESS …Second grader Bailey DeGeorge displays her rock crystal project. The science fair was organized by the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA). ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
SPRING SUPERMOON … The spectacular full moon on March 20, the spring equinox, drew photographers out in force. Barry Gutradt of Bar Harbor captured this shot with a 600mm lens. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
QUITE AN IMAGINATION … The Destination Imagination team from Conners Emerson School won first place in the state competition Saturday at Bangor High School. The team included Juno Boland, Griffin Winer, Owen Dwyer, Alex Ren, Josey Mosley, Kate Murch and Samantha Partin. Adult leaders were Michael Boland and Josh Winer. This year’s challenge for the competition was to design and build an aircraft that could take off, drop a payload in a specific area and land, several times. Each team also performed a play about the challenge. The win qualifies the team to compete in the Global Finals in May in Kansas City, Mo. PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL BOLAND
FIRE IN THE LINE … Employees of Dead River Co. were emptying a gas line attached to a large drum of fuel on Route 3 for most of the day on March 21. According to one employee, they had already emptied the drum of nearly 50 gallons of fuel, but needed to remove the rest before moving the tank from the property. PHOTO COURTESY OF SARAH HINCKLEY
GOVERNMENT IN ACTION … Fourth grade students from Trenton Elementary School and Tremont Consolidated School visited the State House last Thursday. The students were welcomed by Rep. Nicole Grohoski, who represents Trenton and Ellsworth, and met with Gov. Janet Mills. They also visited the Maine State Museum. PHOTO COURTESY OF HOUSE DEMOCRATICS
