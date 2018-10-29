Thinking ahead to Thanksgiving

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School Interact club will be selling pre-made desserts for Thanksgiving dinners as a fundraiser for the club’s service projects.

The Interact team members will be assembling the desserts. Nine-inch pumpkin pies and eight-inch-square apple crisps will be sold for $15.00 each.

Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 5 and desserts will be ready for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at MDIHS from 4:30-5 p.m. (special arrangements are available for pickup times).

Proceeds will be donated to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.

Contact the presidents of the Interact team, Julia Rush at 20jrush@mdirss.org or Mei Cook at 20mcook@mdirss.org, or advisor Desiree Sirois at desiree.sirois@mdirss.org.