‘They leave this school a better place’: MDI celebrates graduating class

BAR HARBOR — With sirens wailing and red lights flashing in celebration, fire trucks from towns on and around Mount Desert Island led a cavalcade of cars to MDI High School on Sunday for the 2020 graduation ceremony.

It was a ceremony unlike any before it, with graduating seniors and their families sitting in their cars in the parking lot, while Principal Matt Haney and two members of the senior class spoke from a stage outdoors under a tent.

Instead of applause, each speaker was greeted with an enthusiastic honking of horns.

Haney acknowledged that, with the school building closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 has missed out on so much of what is supposed to make the end of their senior year special, including a typical graduation ceremony.

“It is my sincere hope that their enduring memory of this time is not of what they’ve lost, but of the love that the people of this wonderful place have shared with them,” Haney said.

Despite the disappointments of the past few months, he said the Class of 2020 “has made its mark through advocacy and student leadership.”

“Members of this class have successfully advocated for change in the areas of climate change, school safety, gender and inclusiveness and social justice and racism. I appreciate their use of civil discourse, their willingness to communicate respectfully and passionately while maintaining healthy relationships in order to reach greater understanding and truth.

“They leave this school, their teachers and their community a better place than they found it,” Haney said.

Winslow Jeffery, the student speaker chosen by the senior class, urged his fellow graduates never to forget where they came from.

“For me, that doesn’t just mean MDI; that means the community, the friends, the family and the teachers that raised me and the experiences that I’ve had with them,” he said.

“These are crazy, unforgettable times. And in uncertain times like these, it can be really easy to focus on the tension and the fear and the hatred. But we must also be able to see and support the love and the strength of those fighting for what they believe in all over the world.”

Gianna Turk, the student speaker chosen by the faculty, began her talk with a quote by Maya Angelou: “I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it.”

“These wise words represent the Class of 2020 well,” Turk said. “Through all four years of high school we have shown resilience… In these past few months, our resilience has really been put to the test. The switch to remote learning has been difficult for all of us in different ways.”

“As challenging as it has been, we have made it to the end of the year…The situation we are in now is not at all ideal, and it will likely change us. But we will not let it reduce us.”

Haney said MDI High School is blessed with faculty and staff “who give endlessly of their passion, energy and wisdom.”

“This year in particular they have been innovative, patient, caring and intensely human. Their collective efforts made it possible for students to continue their learning and remaining connected to a community…”

At Monday’s high school board meeting, three members of the board praised Haney and the rest of the school staff for orchestrating the graduation ceremony.

“I thought you did a fantastic job, given the circumstances,” said Lilea Simis. “I know it’s super disappointing for all of the students and their families to not have it be the way it’s always been. But I guarantee they’ll never forget it.”

Kate Chaplin said she, too, thought it went “really well.”

John Izenour said he had spoken with several graduates, who told him they had “a great time.”

“Even though it was awkward, you guys did a great job.”