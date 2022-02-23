The Whale is for sale 

BAR HARBOR — The Thirsty Whale, a popular downtown eatery and watering hole for more than three decades, is for sale with an asking price of just under $2.8 million.

It is listed with Eden Realty.

Commonly referred to as The Whale, the tavern at 40 Cottage St. has been owned and operated by Bar Harbor couple Basil Eleftheriou and Heather Sorokin since 1990.

“It’s kind of like our baby, where we feel like we need to be there running it, and we’re ready for change,” Sorokin said.

“We started to realize it’s time to take a little more time for ourselves,” Eleftheriou added.

Sorokin said they think that whoever buys The Whale is likely to keep it pretty much as it is.

“We have a fantastic staff,” she said, “so I think it would be a pretty easy transition because our staff is fully capable of running the day to day at The Whale. So many of them have been with us for so long.”

The Whale has always been popular with both local residents and tourists.

“Sometimes the locals get squeezed out a little bit in the summer, but it’s nice to see them back in the fall and winter as things slow down,” Eleftheriou said. “It has always been a good mix.”

The Whale sits on a .07-acre lot. The land and building are assessed for tax purposes at $637,500. That doesn’t include the value of the business.