The week in pictures

HELP PEOPLE AT ALL TIMES … Mount Desert Island High School sophomore Kasey Jordan, a member of Girl Scout Troop 422, has been living the words of the Girl Scout Promise, making more than 3,200 cloth face masks with her grandparents in the last seven weeks. First, they used the family’s stash of quilt-making fabrics. Then more fabric was donated by friends. The masks have been donated to health care facilities including MDI Hospital, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor and Maine Veterans Home in Bangor, as well as to local businesses and neighbors, family and friends. PHOTO COURTESY OF LORISE JORDAN
CREATING CONNECTIONS … The Digital Abbe Museum Indian Market, held Saturday via streaming video, drew more than 1,000 viewers. Pictured are Chris Newell, the Abbe’s executive director and senior partner to Wabanaki Nations, talking with Penobscot basket maker Theresa Secord. The event included talks with artists, performances, educational programming, a film screening and even a trivia game. The video is still available on the museum’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. PHOTO COURTESY OF ABBE MUSEUM
ANOTHER FREAK SNOWSTORM … The fire suppression system over the gas pumps at the Circle K in Bar Harbor malfunctioned Monday, causing the powdered fire extinguishing agent to spill over the area. People in the area said they heard a bang and saw a large cloud of white dust. The store closed briefly while staff cleaned up. A spokesperson for the company said no injuries or damage were reported. The Fire Department required the store to have the fire suppression system serviced and refilled before turning the gas pumps back on. PHOTO COURTESY OF GEORGE DIXSON
REFUELING RESOLVE … The Maine Air National Guard, as part of Operation American Resolve, held a series of flyovers last week in salute to Maine’s frontline health-care and essential workers. The plane, a KC-135 Stratotanker, which is part of Maine’s 101st Air Refueling Wing, flew over Mount Desert Island Hospital Thursday morning on its way to other locations across the state. Hospital staffers came out to the parking lot to watch. BARRY GUDRADT PHOTO