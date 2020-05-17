The week in pictures

LEAKY LIBRARY NO MORE … The front of the Jesup Memorial Library building was excavated in April to address drainage problems, part of Phase 2 of the Jesup 2020 campaign. There was a gap behind and underneath the old steps, and one between the ramp and the building, that allowed water in. “Everything is now sealed to a fare-thee-well,” library director Ruth Eveland said. “The new ramp won’t go right alongside the building, which means that it also won’t be subject to the drip off the edge of the roof that used to create a sheet of ice on it!” PHOTO COURTESY OF THE JESUP LIBRARY
PUP IS UP … A baby seal was spotted at Indian Point Blagden Preserve in Bar Harbor last week during low tide. Seals and other wildlife are often spotted at the property, which was donated to The Nature Conservancy in 1968. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
