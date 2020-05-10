The week in pictures

SAFE THIS WAY … Café This Way’s menu sign on Mount Desert Street received this “yarn bomb” crocheted decoration ahead of the café’s Mother’s Day weekend opening for breakfast takeout. “It’s a fun sign to indicate that we’re here, alive and well,” co-owner Susanne Hathaway told WABI. “We’re here, and we’re masked, and we’re ready to cook for you.” See takeout menu on the Café This Way Facebook page. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
BRINGING IN THE CATCH… Two fishermen in Southwest Harbor finish up for the day on Monday near the Lower Town Dock on Clark Point Road. Even though it was a foggy morning, one said the warmer weather has made it easier to be out on the water. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
