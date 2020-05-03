The week in pictures

A FIRM FOUNDATION … Local marine construction firm Seabridge Marine completed construction of a new wharf for the Swan’s Island Fisherman’s Co-op last week after five weeks of work. “The wharf is 74 feet by 28 feet,” Seabridge owner Eric Eaton said, “built from the bottom up, replacing a former section of the wharf that was in disrepair.” The wharf will be used for a new bait shed and bait storage, he said. PHOTO COURTESY OF SEABRIDGE MARINE
DIGITAL EARTH WEEK … Youth climate activists were busy last week with events planned around the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day celebrations. Last Friday, Maine Youth Climate Strikes hosted a forum with candidates for the U.S. Senate. Top row, from left, Unity College student moderator Cody Pajic, candidate Lisa Savage and Bangor High School student moderator Kosis Ifeji. Bottom, from left, are candidates Bre Kidman, Betsy Sweet and Tiffany Bond. Sarah Gideon and Susan Collins declined invitations to the forum, organizers said. Also on Friday, Mount Desert Island High School student Lily Crikelair was a presenter at another online event, a film screening and discussion with Sweet and Gary Friedmann about plastic pollution. PHOTO COURTESY OF MAINE YOUTH CLIMATE STRIKES
