The week in pictures

EASTER BEST … Chris Dougherty went all out in an Easter hat photo challenge started by Linda Homer. The challenge was to “make your own hat from items found around the house” while stuck at home on the holiday. Other photos included hats decorated with stuffed animals, flowers, scarves, feather boas and cutouts from coloring books. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS DOUGHERTY
PHYSCIALLY DISTANT … The Miss Lizzie takes passengers to the Cranberry Isles last week as they maintain six feet of distance from each other. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSTON SHAW
WINDOW ON LEDGELAWN … These friends are nestling safely inside the Ledgwlawn Ave home of Doris Plumer while the pandemic passes. PHOTO COURTSEY OF DORIS PLUMER
EARLY BIRD GETS THE CLAM … “Diver Ed” Monat, right, and friends dug for hen clams at Clark Cove last Thursday morning at an extreme low tide following the full moon. PHOTO COURTESY OF EDNA MARTIN
EARLY BIRD GETS THE CLAM … Grayson Staggs learns how to safely open and clean the clams to get the meat out. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE STAGGS