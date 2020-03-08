The week in pictures

BABY SHARKS … The youngest members of the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks swim team pose for a group photo last weekend at the Maine State YMCA Swim Meet, hosted by at Long Reach Swim Club in Bath. The Sharks boys placed third of 16 teams in the meet, just a few points behind swim rivals from Bangor in second place. The girls finished fourth of 15 teams. Sharks with first-place event titles included Finley Smith, J.J. Cistone and the relay team of Ani Ryan, Parker Richards, Antonia Burns and Rita Farrenkopf. PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTI BOND
CAN IT BE … Could this sea-themed snowman in Southwest Harbor be the first ever picture of the elusive Snow Mer (Homo Nivalis Mer) emerging from the sea. Well, maybe not, but Lunn and Mia Sawyer certainly made the best of a late-February snow day. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIA SAWYER
TEAM TURKEY … Mount Desert Island High School Drama will present “A Beautiful Day in November on the Greatest of the Great Lakes” by Kate Benson Friday, March 6, at MDI High School as part of the Downeast regional of the Maine Drama Festival. “Great Lakes” begins at 9 p.m., after one-act performances from Deer Isle-Stonington High School and Washington Academy at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and people over 65. For more information contact festival host Casey Rush at [email protected] ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
WHARF REPAIRS UNDERWAY … Rebuilding structural parts of the Bernard Town Wharf is being done by Charles Bradley Construction with the help of a Small Harbor Improvement Program (SHIP) Grant from MDOT. Town officials worked against the clock to get the construction started as soon as possible to have the wharf ready for seasonal traffic starting late in the Spring. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
CONGRATULATIONS, PEMETIC … The Pemetic Math Team did extremely well at the MathCounts Chapter competition held in late-January at Reeds Brook Middle School. Steven Izenour, an eighth grader, placed fifth overall as an individual and Pemetic Elementary School’s team, composed of Izenour, Eddie Mays, Sabrina Newenham and Denali Wagstaff placed fourth qualifying them for the state competition on March 14 at Kennebec Valley Community College. The competition consisted of three rounds, two individual tasks and one team task. The students spent the day solving some very challenging math problems. PHOTO COURTESY OF PEMETIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
RESCUE AT GREAT HEAD … A team of Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue volunteers and Acadia National Park rangers evacuated a hiker from near Great Head Point Feb. 16. The 50-year-old man reportedly fell on rocks near the water’s edge and suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg. The trails were icy, so rescuers set up two rope belay systems in the 2.5-hour process of carrying the patient to a waiting ambulance. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI SEARCH AND RESCUE
Becky Pritchard covers the town of Bar Harbor, where she lives with her family and intrepid news-dog Joe-Joe. She worked six seasons as a park ranger in Acadia, and still enjoys spending her spare time there.
