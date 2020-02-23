The week in pictures

WINTER MAGIC … Katie Travers enjoying a sunset skate on a smooth-as-glass Echo Lake last week. PHOTO COURTESY OF SEAN BEAULIEU
A will to win … Mount Desert Island High School’s Baylor Landsman takes hold of Mattanawcook Academy’s Alex Munson during a 170-pound bout at the Class B wrestling championships Feb. 15 at Fryeburg Academy. Landsman won the bout via a 5-2 decision to claim the consolation title in the weight class. The win was the third of the day for Landsman, who bet Tyler Avery of Madison in the quarterfinals, lost to Medomak Valley’s Tyler Cox in the semifinals and beat Evan Cash of Wells in the consolation semifinals. Landsman, the only Hancock County wrestler to finish third or higher, assured himself of a spot in the upcoming All-State championships by finishing in the top four. The All-State meet is schedule for 9 a.m. next Saturday, Feb. 29, at Noble High School in South Berwick. KIMBERLEY LANDSMAN PHOTO
