The week in pictures

FROM CADILLAC TO BATTIE AND BACK… A group of bicyclists rode over 165 miles on July 28, hitting two peaks in coastal Maine, one of them twice. First the bicyclists peddled up the Cadillac Mountain Road to the summit, coasted down, then rode all the way (via Route 1) to the top of Mount Battie in Camden, then back to Mount Cadillac summit. Pictured are Jeff Rosenberry, Peter York, Todd Stanley, Wesley York, Liam Sullivan, Jeff Kase, Matt Gerrish, Joe Podurgiel, Daniel Bridgers and Rodney Eason. Not pictured is Alex Eason. PHOTO COURTESY OF TABATHA SULLIVAN
FRIEND TO THE ANIMALS … “Famous Seamus” Colby, a rising second grader at Conners Emerson, at his bake sale and lemonade stand at his Norway Drive home Friday, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Hancock County. He has raised more than $1,200 so far. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
PRESERVE AND PROTECT … The behind-the-scenes crew at work Saturday on the 31st Annual Friends of Acadia Benefit, which was a virtual event this year broadcast from La Rochelle. The benefit raised more than $400,000 for Acadia, including record participation of 110 donors in the Paddle Raise to the Acadia Resilience Fund. The fund will help the park meet challenges related to COVID-19 by providing Acadia National Park staff with “mobile ranger studios” to keep kids and schools connected to Acadia, hire local residents and address ongoing issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. JULIA WALKER THOMAS/FOA PHOTO
MUST BE AUGUST … Visitors at Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park Sunday afternoon. In the first three days of August, rangers closed the Cadillac Summit Road and the road to the Bass Harbor Head lighthouse several times due to congestion. PHOTO COURTESY OF STEVEN BOUCHER