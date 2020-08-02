The week in pictures

SUNDOWN IN SEAL COVE … Boats moored in Seal Cove glow in the late-day sun on Friday. Seal Cove picnic area in Tremont is a popular gathering spot at sunset throughout the year. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
FOLLOW THE SUN…Thayer Fanazick of Trenton received a medal of recognition for participating in the Virtual Midnight Sun Run last month. The 10K Midnight Sun Run, held annually in Fairbanks, Alaska, starting at 10 p.m. on the longest day of the year (June 20), went virtual this year. Participants were from all 50 states and around the world. Fanazick, 82, who has previously participated in the event in Alaska, did her 10K walk on June 19 around the Witch Hole Pond Carriage Road loop twice. Her time: 2 hours and 40 minutes. PHOTO COURTESY OF THAYER FANAZICK
