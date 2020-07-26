The week in pictures

HARD TO MISS … The megayacht Rising Sun moored in Somes Sound this week. The boat is owned by David Geffen, founder of DreamWorks and other entertainment companies. Rising Sun was designed by Jon Bannenberg and built in 2004 for Larry Ellison of Oracle; Geffen reportedly bought half a share in the boat in 2006 and became the sole owner in 2010. The 454-foot vessel has 82 rooms across five decks, including a full deck dedicated to the owner, and carries a crew of up to 45. PHOTO COURTESY OF DONNA REIS
SUNSET PEOPLE… Several people gathered to watch colors splash across the sky during a sunset last week at Hadley Point in Bar Harbor. Located just off Route 3, Hadley Point is a popular spot for sunset activity. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
