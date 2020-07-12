The week in pictures

DOWNEAST DRAGGERS … In a race for Class N diesel-powered boats — at least 40 feet in length with engines of more than 750 horsepower — (from left) She’s All Wet, Miss Amity and Kayla Anne blast their way up Moosabec Reach toward a one-two-four finish during Saturday’s lobster boat races on the stretch of water between Jonesport and Beals Island. Once the morning fog lifted, the competition was fierce with 81 boats gathered for the traditional July Fourth event. Cameron Crawford’s 28-foot speedster Wild, Wild West made her season debut and was clocked at 59.9 mph approaching the finish line near the new Jonesport-Beals Island bridge, but Dana Beal’s Right Stuff was the fastest working lobster boat of the day. Jon Johansen photo
Mason Rose, a member of the boys 13-14 Acadian Little League team, stayed after his team’s practice to help the younger kids last Thursday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
Members of the youngest Acadian Little League group, a coed team of players aged 6-8, practice Thursday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
Lilly Bell of the Acadian Little League girls 9-12 team at bat during a practice last Thursday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
ALL IN FAVOR…Members of the Mount Desert Island High School board were among fewer than two dozen people from the four MDI towns who voted Tuesday evening to approve the school’s $11.77 million budget for 2020-2021. The meeting was held in the high school parking lot near the tennis courts. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM