The week in pictures

HERE WE GO…A pair of Shire horses starts guests on an hour-long Carriages of Acadia tour around Day Mountain at Wildwood Stables in Acadia National Park last week. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
FULL THROTTLE FROM THE FOG…Murky weather couldn’t deter a throng of fans from collecting on the water Sunday to watch about 50 lobster boat owners compete in the 11th annual Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races. Steve Carver’s Another Dirls and George Lawson’s Miss Beth III compete in the Diesel Class G, 436-550 horsepower with a length of 28-35 feet, but were overpowered by Dana Beal’s Right Stuff for the win. There were 23 different competitions categorized by fuel type, engine size and length of the boat. Some of the annual lobster boat races have been canceled in other towns along the coast. Tremont decided to go ahead but canceled the pre- and post-parties that normally take place at the town wharf because of COVID-19. See story on page 11. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY